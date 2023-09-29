TikTok's Spicy Bowl Deviled Eggs Use Everything But The Kitchen Sink

Whether you love spicy food or hate it, the spicy food phenomenon is here to stay. Home cooks and chefs alike take old-time favorite dishes and reinvent them with a spicy twist — and nothing is an old-time favorite quite like deviled eggs. If you've ever been to a party or a cookout then you've probably had deviled eggs. Typically, the filling for deviled eggs is made with egg yolks, mayo, mustard, and seasonings. Once the filling is added to the boiled egg whites, the tiniest bit of paprika is sprinkled on top, but more for color than flavor. However, thanks to TikTok, the spicy bowl deviled egg trend has taken off in popularity.

Following the trend of spicy bowls themselves, a spicy bowl deviled egg is similar to a traditional deviled egg in that it uses egg yolks, mayo, and mustard, but the similarities stop there as the remaining ingredients are styled after spicy bowls. One creator by the name of Tashaliana shared her recipe, which uses pickled jalapenos and banana peppers to give the eggs some of their signature heat. Those are added to the yolk along with dill pickles and spicy sausage. Dry seasonings include garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Everything is mixed together before being spooned into pickled egg white halves, then topped with potato chips and Tashaliana's spicy bowl sauce.