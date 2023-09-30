Mushroom And Butternut Squash Tacos Recipe

A delicious Mexican dish that's super easy to customize with your favorite toppings, tacos are the perfect crowd-pleasing dinner to serve up for friends and family. This colorful vegan recipe with spicy beans and veggies proves that meatless fillings should never mean compromising on taste!

Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for mushroom and butternut squash tacos. It's simple, nutritious, and packed with Mexican-inspired flavor. With their naturally meaty texture, we think mushrooms make for a perfect taco filling. Along with the sweet and earthy butternut squash, they're great for soaking up all those fragrant taco spices as they cook. Roasted black beans add a little bite to the veggie medley too.

Warm tortilla wraps are piled with the mouth-watering mixture of roasted veg and beans. They're garlicky, smoky, sweet, and spicy, and even better topped off with some fresh salad and herbs. Sliced avocado, red onion, jalapeño, and cilantro are the perfect pairings here.