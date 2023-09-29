Making Mini Ice Cream Cakes Is Easier Than You Think

While the tiny foods trend may no longer be quite so huge as it was during the pandemic (who's got time these days to make dime-sized pancakes?), there are times when single-serving desserts are more practical than full-sized ones. This is especially true in the case of ice cream cake, as this treat can melt into a sloppy mess if left out of the freezer for too long. With mini ice cream cakes, though, you can simply take out one or two at a time, if that's all you need. As a bonus, it's not too much harder to make them than it is to follow a recipe for a standard ice cream cake.

To make a mini ice cream cake with a cake base, you can start by baking cupcakes, but fill each well (or liner) just partway — maybe only a tablespoon of batter so as to make the cupcakes half-sized. As these will bake quicker than the full-sized kind, check them at about 10 minutes, and don't expect them to take more than 15. Once the cupcakes have cooled, fill the rest of the wells with softened ice cream, then freeze them for a few hours before removing them from the pan and decorating. You can also make mini ice cream cakes by cutting out circles from pre-made cakes or brownies, then placing them in ring molds, small bowls, or jars, and then adding softened ice cream along with optional toppings such as nuts, whipped cream, and cherries.