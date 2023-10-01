PB&J Cocktails Let You Relive Childhood Nostalgia As An Adult

Most recipes for PB&J cocktails start with peanut butter whiskey. Skrewball is often the preferred brand because of its well-known quality, but any peanut butter whiskey will do. If you want to keep things simple, just mix the whiskey with a grape, strawberry, or raspberry liqueur and pour it over ice. Some recipes recommend adding brown sugar or vanilla syrup, which will infuse your drink with extra sweetness.

Of course, variations of the PB&J cocktail exist, and they differ in terms of complexity. For less alcohol content but the same amount of simplicity, you can blend peanut butter whiskey with fruit-flavored simple syrup or unsweetened fruit juice. Poured over ice, this is basically a PB&J-flavored Old Fashioned. You can also add vermouth to turn your drink into a PB&J Manhattan.

Some takes on PB&J cocktails take the theme even further, like washing whiskey in peanut or almond butter beforehand. The process of fat-washing whiskey with peanut butter involves spreading the latter in a baking pan, then pouring the whiskey on top. Cover this combination in plastic wrap, then let it sit anywhere from eight to 12 hours. Once this time is up, carefully pour out the whiskey, then filter out any peanut butter remnants using a coffee filter or tea cloth. For the smoothest result, strain the concoction multiple times.