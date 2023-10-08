Chipotle And Berry Chicken Wings Recipe
A pile of sticky chicken wings is unbeatable for many people, whether it's as an accompaniment for a sports game on TV or to graze on while the rest of the barbecued meats are grilling. Buffalo or BBQ wings are classics for a reason, but if you're looking for an option that is delicious but novel, Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu has the answer. Her chipotle and berry chicken wings are as delightful as they sound, offering the perfect balance of smoke, spice, and tangy fruit to wow your palate — and any guests you may have invited for dinner.
Topalu comments, "There's so much to love about these wings but my favorite part is how smoky, vibrant, and alive this sauce is." By incorporating berry preserves into the sauce to toss with the wings, the result is richly layered and pairs jamminess with a chipotle pepper backbone. Serve these as a starter or as a main protein along with your favorite sides.
Gather the ingredients for these chipotle and berry chicken wings
For this recipe, you'll need to rinse and dry a few pounds of chicken wings, then separate the drumettes from the wings. For the seasoning mix, get garlic powder, chipotle powder, baking powder, kosher salt, and fresh cracked black pepper. To make the chipotle berry sauce, get chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, berry preserves, and apple cider vinegar. Then, use smoked paprika, onion powder, kosher salt, and fresh cracked black pepper to season.
Marinate the wings
Turn the oven on to preheat to 400 F and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Set the pan aside while you prep the recipe.
Add the chicken wings, garlic powder, chipotle powder, baking powder, salt, and pepper to a big resealable plastic bag. Seal it closed and shake the contents to coat the wings with the spice mixture. To further amplify the flavor, Topalu notes that "The wings can be marinated in the refrigerator overnight."
Bake the wings
Once the oven reaches temperature, transfer the wings to the lined sheet pan in a single layer. Place it on an oven rack and bake for 45 to 50 minutes until the wings are cooked through.
Prepare the berry sauce
While the wings are baking, get the chipotle berry sauce ready. Add the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, berry preserves, apple cider vinegar, smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to a food processor or standing blender. Mix the ingredients until smooth and combined. If you want to make the recipe in steps, Topalu comments that the sauce "can be made three days in advance before tossing with the wings, or it can be frozen for up to one month."
Toss the wings in sauce and serve
Once the wings are out of the oven, toss them in a large bowl with the chipotle berry sauce. Transfer the coated wings to a serving platter and enjoy them nice and hot.
"These wings can be served as an appetizer or as a main course along with a side," Topalu notes and adds, "I served these wings with oven-roasted french fries but they can also be served with potato wedges, sweet potato fries, chilled crunchy coleslaw, or a potato salad."
- 3 pounds chicken wings, drumettes and wings separated, rinsed and dried
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon chipotle powder
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, divided
- 5 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- ⅓ cup berry preserves
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- Preheat the oven to 400 F, line a large sheet pan with parchment paper, and set it aside.
- Place the chicken wings, garlic powder, chipotle powder, baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper into a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag shut and toss the wings until they are well coated.
- Place the wings onto the prepared sheet pan in a single layer.
- Transfer it to the oven and bake for 45 to 50 minutes until cooked through.
- Meanwhile, process the chipotle peppers, berry preserves, apple cider vinegar, smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a food processor or a standing blender.
- Once the wings are cooked, toss them in the chipotle berry sauce.
- Transfer to a platter and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|503
|Total Fat
|29.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|251.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|10.8 g
|Sodium
|1,036.5 mg
|Protein
|40.5 g