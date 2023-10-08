Chipotle And Berry Chicken Wings Recipe

A pile of sticky chicken wings is unbeatable for many people, whether it's as an accompaniment for a sports game on TV or to graze on while the rest of the barbecued meats are grilling. Buffalo or BBQ wings are classics for a reason, but if you're looking for an option that is delicious but novel, Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu has the answer. Her chipotle and berry chicken wings are as delightful as they sound, offering the perfect balance of smoke, spice, and tangy fruit to wow your palate — and any guests you may have invited for dinner.

Topalu comments, "There's so much to love about these wings but my favorite part is how smoky, vibrant, and alive this sauce is." By incorporating berry preserves into the sauce to toss with the wings, the result is richly layered and pairs jamminess with a chipotle pepper backbone. Serve these as a starter or as a main protein along with your favorite sides.