Fall Just Started And Starbucks' Winter Menu Has Already Been Leaked
As of last Saturday's autumnal equinox, we can finally say that fall is here, but in retail terms... meh. The season is old news. We're pretty much pumpkined out, with fall flavors ubiquitous all August and some pumpkin spice sightings stretching back to July. It's time to bring on the peppermint and gingerbread already, or at least that's what Starbucks' marketing department seems to think. Okay, it seems they aren't actually dropping the holiday menu (technically not the winter menu, as Starbucks' winter 2023 menu came out last January) until November 2, but certain in-the-know Instagrammers seem to have the scoop already.
Brace yourselves for the super-surprising new holiday flavors! Yep, we called it! Peppermint and gingerbread will be prominently featured. The ever-popular peppermint mocha is a seasonal fixture by now, while 2023's iced gingerbread oat milk chai tea latte is the one new drink on the menu. Sadly, the coffee-based gingerbread latte will not be back for an encore, but caramel brûlée and chestnut praline lattes are both booked for return engagements. Sugar cookie almond milk lattes are also back in the lineup. Some familiar baked goods will be returning as well, including snowman cookies, cranberry bars, sugar plum cheese danishes, gingerbread loaves, and peppermint brownie cake pops (we sincerely hope they won't be those reindeer-shaped ones left over from last year).
Mid-November and early December also bring a few surprises
While Starbucks may be rushing the holidays by bringing out most of its seasonal goodies three weeks before Thanksgiving, the chain is reserving a few treats for later. One of these is the annual Red Cup Day, which, in itself, is no surprise, but the design of the 2023 collectible cups, which will be free with seasonal drink purchases, is something we do not yet know. However, the date is set for November 16.
But wait, that's not all! Once you've scored your free red cup, you haven't quite done your due diligence by Starbucks' seasonal promos. You'll need to visit at least one more time, either on or after December 4, to check out the holiday cold brew lineup. This year's festive flavors include peppermint chocolate, sugar cookie, caramel brûlée, and chestnut praline. What, no gingerbread cold brew? It seems Starbucks may want to keep a little something in the tank for next year.