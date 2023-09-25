Fall Just Started And Starbucks' Winter Menu Has Already Been Leaked

As of last Saturday's autumnal equinox, we can finally say that fall is here, but in retail terms... meh. The season is old news. We're pretty much pumpkined out, with fall flavors ubiquitous all August and some pumpkin spice sightings stretching back to July. It's time to bring on the peppermint and gingerbread already, or at least that's what Starbucks' marketing department seems to think. Okay, it seems they aren't actually dropping the holiday menu (technically not the winter menu, as Starbucks' winter 2023 menu came out last January) until November 2, but certain in-the-know Instagrammers seem to have the scoop already.

Brace yourselves for the super-surprising new holiday flavors! Yep, we called it! Peppermint and gingerbread will be prominently featured. The ever-popular peppermint mocha is a seasonal fixture by now, while 2023's iced gingerbread oat milk chai tea latte is the one new drink on the menu. Sadly, the coffee-based gingerbread latte will not be back for an encore, but caramel brûlée and chestnut praline lattes are both booked for return engagements. Sugar cookie almond milk lattes are also back in the lineup. Some familiar baked goods will be returning as well, including snowman cookies, cranberry bars, sugar plum cheese danishes, gingerbread loaves, and peppermint brownie cake pops (we sincerely hope they won't be those reindeer-shaped ones left over from last year).