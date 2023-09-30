Heat Source Aside, What Advantages Do Electric Dutch Ovens Have?

Electric Dutch ovens, while not yet mainstream kitchen staples, deserve a spot in your kitchen arsenal. For those who don't know what they are, electric Dutch ovens merge the heavy cast-iron base and tight lid of traditional Dutch ovens with an electric unit that acts as the source of heat — much like the heat source for a rice cooker. On paper, electric Dutch ovens function similarly to other electrically powered cooking appliances, which might make you wonder what sets them apart from the competition.

This appliance actually has a lot more built-in versatility than you would think. For starters, it comes with a fully detachable traditional Dutch oven, which means that it isn't limited to only being cooked in the electric unit that must always be plugged into an outlet. The pot itself is safe to place on a stovetop or in a conventional oven, giving you the freedom to adjust to different cooking demands if using the countertop electrical unit isn't ideal for a certain recipe or situation.

For example, instead of searing beef short ribs or bone-in chicken legs on the countertop in the unit itself, where you don't want oil flying everywhere, you can remove the Dutch oven and cook over the stovetop, where you don't mind a little bit of mess. After getting a good crust on the meat, you can then pop the heavy lid on and conveniently set the pot in either your oven or the electric heating unit where it can finish cooking.