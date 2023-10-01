Loaded Potato Pizza Passes On Traditional Sauce

The great thing about pizza is that it's instantly iconic but also extremely customizable. Despite what pizza purists may say, almost anything can be a topping — yes even pineapples and anchovies, though maybe not on the same pie. So if you're tired of the classic pizza with marinara and mozzarella, then consider this satisfying alternative instead: The loaded baked potato pizza. Consider adding this to the top of your list of pizza toppings you haven't tried but should.

The loaded baked potato pizza features many of the toppings one would associate with a baked potato. We're talking sour cream, bacon, cheese, onions or chives, and of course, potatoes. It's just one of many ways to use mashed potatoes as a pizza topping. If you're picturing how potatoes would fit in with more traditional pizza elements like pepperoni and tomato sauce, then you should know that most recipes for loaded baked potato pizzas don't feature any tomato at all.

Instead, the pizza gets its saucy base from a combination of sour cream and the potatoes themselves. The potatoes will give the pizza a creamy/crispy texture reminiscent of Shepherd's pie. However, one shouldn't just mistake this as a traditional potato pie.