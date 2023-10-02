Pho Pizza Brings Two Unlikely Foods Together - And It Works

When it comes to pizza, anything goes. Topping it is an act of creation, whether you're piling it with traditional ingredients, crafting a sweet dessert pizza, or combining unusual flavors to make something entirely new. A tasty bowl of Vietnamese pho is probably one of the last things you'd think to combine with pizza, because, well, it's soup. But that's where you'd be wrong. If you remove the meaty broth from this culinary equation, pho pizza becomes a very real possibility, and you can easily make it at home right on your stovetop.

Pho is Vietnam's national dish, known for blending several textures and flavors together into one savory dish. Besides the broth, it's usually made with beef, and can be accompanied by the crunch of green onions, rice noodles, bok choy, or bean sprouts. Depending on what type of flavors you're going for, spices like garlic, Thai basil, chili sauce, fish sauce, and jalapeños are popular choices for adding some zest to your pho. When you combine all this on a crusty pizza base and drizzle it with hoisin or spicy sriracha, you've got yourself a truly tempting pho pizza.

Out of all the pizza toppings you haven't tried but should, using the fresh ingredients of pho on your pizza is enough to make any Asian cuisine lover start salivating. And because pho and pizza are both versatile dishes, you have lots of room to experiment with your toppings.