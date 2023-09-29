The Habit Joins That Old 'Is A Burger A Sandwich' Debate A Little Late

A California location of The Habit Burger Grill has temporarily changed its name to The Habit Sandwich Grill after a petition unveiled how patrons feel about one of the restaurant chain's menu items called the Santa Barbara Char, according to a press release sent to Mashed. With two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomatoes, avocado, pickles, and mayonnaise, the menu item sounds like a burger. Alas, its ingredients are stuffed between two slices of sourdough bread, causing some fans to call it a sandwich instead. According to the restaurant, which now has over 370 locations in 14 states, the 10-year-old Santa Barbara Char has always been deemed a burger.

To spark up a debate, burger connoisseur @samburgerrodriguez asked her TikTok followers how they would classify the Santa Barbara Char. A quick scroll through the comments section shows many arguing that it is, in fact, a burger. "Anything with a burger patty is a burger," one TikToker wrote. As for the original poster? "I think burgers have buns," she declares.

Regardless of what social media has to say, one store wittingly changed its name after the public fought for the Santa Barbara Char's rebranding.