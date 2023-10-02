Gordon Ramsay Vs Andrew Zimmern: Which Chef Has The Better Frozen Dinner?

It is a hot time for the frozen meal industry, and celebrity chefs (and Walmart) are capitalizing on them. Frozen meal sales have been on the rise since the pandemic. So, it is no wonder that two prominent and well-respected chefs have taken on the challenge of making their new lines of frozen meals.

In the first corner, we have Gordon Ramsay — the notoriously demanding star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" and multiple Michelin star winner. In the other corner, we have Andrew Zimmern— star of "Bizarre Foods," willing to try anything, and a multiple James Beard Award winner.

Both chefs have been at the head of successful restaurants and are at the top of their industry. But now, both are taking on the new challenge of creating affordable, delicious, convenient meals for the masses. With these new products premiering in rapid succession and both represented by such accomplished chefs, the only logical thing for us to do was put their frozen foods head to head and find out who makes the better meal. The two have some striking similarities. They are both made by the Golden West Food Group, for example. They also both cost the same, at $5.94. But it is the differences we are interested in, and to find out which is better overall.