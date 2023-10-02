The Hidden Lives Of Celebrity Chefs

David Ruggerio was at the height of his career as the chef at Le Chantilly. He also had a cooking show on PBS and his book. But it all came crashing down around him when he was arrested for financial fraud. Two years after his arrest, the once acclaimed chef spoke candidly with The New York Times about the reasons for his crime and the stress of his celebrity.

Ruggerio explained that he started committing credit card fraud to keep his business afloat. His ex-business partner had left the restaurant with a huge tax debt. At the same time that his finances were spiraling, his career appeared to be on the rise. "The next thing I know I'm involved with five restaurants and I have hundreds of employees. And at the same time my partnership falls apart in a horrible breakup. Now I'm all by myself, I have five restaurants, I have a book coming out and a PBS series coming out and a 42-city tour," Ruggerio said.

At that point, he realized the state of the financials but felt too deep in everything to back out. While he now feels he should have come clean to the authorities right away, Ruggerio said at the time, his ego got in the way. He had the public's eyes on him and didn't want anyone to learn how wrong things had gone.