Tortang Talong: The Unique Filipino Omelet That's Heavy On The Eggplant

In the Philippines, omelets reign supreme as one of the country's favorite breakfast, lunch, and dinner entrées of choice. However, unlike the classic omelet recipe you might be used to, eggs aren't always the main ingredient, as is the case with one traditional fritter, known as tortang talong. Its name is a mashup of the words omelet or flat cake and eggplant, the latter being the actual star of this savory show. Eggplant is a popular and versatile vegetable featured in some of the best Filipino cuisine, widely enjoyed for its ability to infuse meals with a variety of textures and flavors, depending on the way it's cooked. This vibrantly hued veggie is easily attainable in the Philippines, and when combined with only a couple of other inexpensive ingredients, it's easy to see why tortang talong has become such a national staple.

Thinking about making it yourself? There's no reason to be intimidated, because the simplicity of the Filipino eggplant omelet is one of the best things about it. Maybe you've struggled to get the perfect consistency when cooking the average batch of eggs, and perhaps you've even hunted for every hack out there to learn how to take your omelet to the next level. When making tortang talong, you can throw all that out the window. It's as simple as charring or broiling the eggplant, smashing it flat, and letting a seasoned egg wash work its magic.