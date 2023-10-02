Baskin-Robbins Apple Cider Donut Ice Cream Review: It's The Perfect Taste Of Autumn

If you think you need to put your ice cream enjoyment aside because autumn has circled back around, you'd be missing out on the opportunity to sample an inspired new creation from Baskin-Robbins. The flavor of the month for October is Apple Cider Donut, a sweet new spin on a classic baked favorite. Though BR has included autumn sensations like Pumpkin Cheesecake and Bourbon Street Pecan Pie in the past, Apple Cider Donut is an entirely new invention concocted to bring together the sweet warmth of apple cider with the creamy coolness of ice cream. This is an apple you don't have to peel, a cider you don't have to sip, and a donut you don't have to dunk.

There was no way we could hear about such an imaginative indulgence without heading for the closest Baskin-Robbins to try it for ourselves. With the calendar rolling over and a fresh month ahead, it's the perfect time for us to get the scoop on whether Apple Cider Donut ice cream is a refreshing pick from the world of frozen desserts or a bruised and battered reject better left at the bottom of the basket.