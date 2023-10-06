If You Want Mess-Free Caramel Apples, Make A Fall-Inspired Dip

Caramel apples, while they combine two fall flavors — these being caramel and apples, of course –- are still something we see as a transitional food that kind of bridges the gap between summer and fall. The reason for this is, unlike pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider donuts, a caramel apple isn't the kind of thing you can eat indoors while getting all cozy-wozy in your snuggly blanky, at least not if you want to avoid making a ginormous mess. Instead, if you eat your caramel apple on a stick, it's best to do so outdoors. For a more indoor-friendly version of the dessert, though, you can easily convert the apple's caramel coating into a dip. Slice up the fruit, dunk in the caramel, and eat it off a plate to catch the drips. As a bonus, you won't have a sticky stick and an icky apple core to dispose of once you're done.

While you could make such a dip by simply melting a bag of caramels, you might also want to add some sweetened condensed milk and butter (half a stick should do the trick) to provide extra creaminess. If you're a from-scratch fan, you can also eschew the chewy store-bought caramels and make a homemade caramel sauce from brown sugar, butter, and other ingredients. Since you're using the sauce as a dip for sliced fruit, you won't need to be concerned that it won't be thick enough to adhere to the entire apple.