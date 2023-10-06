Cinnamon Syrup Takes Your Favorite Tropical Drink Into The Fall Season

When fall rolls around, there are plenty of seasonal cocktails to satisfy your boozy cravings. Even so, it's not uncommon to occasionally long for the special warm-weather cocktails that only summer provides. If you love autumn but find yourself missing your favorite tropical drink, there's an easy way to transition it into the new, cozy season so you don't have to wait until next year to sip on those refreshing summer cocktails. The answer is cinnamon syrup.

A simple squeeze of this sweet and spicy syrup is perfect for bringing a summertime drink into the new season. Cinnamon's warmth and bite give even the most summery cocktails a cozy, fall feeling. While you probably already know that cinnamon pairs seamlessly with fall flavors like apple and pumpkin, it also elevates tropical fruit like mango and pineapple thanks to its inherent warmth and spiciness. Cinnamon syrup is actually already used in many tropical drinks, but you can also use it to spice up some unexpected cocktails, like making a cinnamon and blood orange mojito or a pomegranate cinnamon margarita. A bit of cinnamon syrup may even be the only thing standing between your favorite summer sangria and a festive fall treat.