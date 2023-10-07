Japanese Vs German Cheesecake: What's The Difference?

Rich, creamy, and packing a mouthful of luscious textures, cheesecake is one dessert that ranks high for foodies with a sweet tooth. When the craving surfaces, Americans typically think of the dense smoothness of the widely popular New York-style cheesecake. It's a beloved classic that originated around a century ago, but its predecessor features a contrasting light and fluffy consistency, resembling more of a traditional cake. This is one of the main differences between regular and New York-style cheesecakes, the latter tasting much heavier due to the addition of cream cheese. If there was a cheesecake spectrum, international versions of this dessert fall somewhere between the two. Japan and Germany are two countries that each have their own unique, delicious cheesecake recipes that differ from ours across the pond.

Biting into a Japanese cheesecake hardly requires any chewing, since the sponge is so miraculously soft that it just melts right in your mouth. They can be eaten cold as well as warm, and you can often find them packaged as bite-sized snacks at local Asian markets. On the other hand, German cheesecakes lean a bit more towards the American kind in terms of mouthfeel, but are lighter and made with a specific, creamy European cheese that can be difficult to find in the U.S. Both have intriguing flavors that would make any cheesecake lover want to let their taste buds branch out and try something new.