Steakhouse Chain Burgers Ranked Worst To Best
While ordering a burger at a steakhouse may seem unconventional, it can be a surprisingly rewarding experience. This is because many steakhouses put the same level of dedication into their burger patties as they do their ribeyes and filet mignons. The patties are usually made with high-quality beef that's sometimes hand-ground in-house and always seasoned to perfection. They are then cooked to order, allowing you to choose your desired level of doneness, just like you would with a steak.
Aside from premium meat, steakhouse burgers often offer a blend of flavors and textures not normally found at your typical fast food burger joint. Depending on the sophistication of the establishment, the burger ingredients and toppings can vary from the classic lettuce, tomato, and cheese to more artisanal offerings such as caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, and house-made sauces.
Ready to step out of your steakhouse comfort zone but not sure if the risk will be worth it? Check out our list of steakhouse chain burgers ranked worst to best.
LongHorn Steakhouse: LH Burger
While LongHorn Steakhouse's LH Burger is probably superior to what you would normally be served at your local fast food joint, at $14.49 (depending on location) it may not offer the best value for your hard-earned money. Advertised as thick and juicy, the LH Burger comes with a grilled half-pound beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles, all nestled in a toasted potato bun. Patrons can also opt for cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese.
While the LH Burger may sound mouthwatering on paper, some patrons have found that the execution can sometimes fall short of expectations. Burger Beast writes, "LongHorn Steakhouse for sometimes, but not for burgers," adding that the burger lacked in the juiciness department and had too much onion. Another reviewer rated the burger at 5.3 out of 10, saying that the patty was suspiciously uniform and may have been pre-frozen. On the other hand, they also said that the burger was both affordable and sizeable, which made it a good option for those wishing to fill their stomachs without spending too much money.
Outback Steakhouse: Bloomin' Burger
The Bloomin' Burger first made its debut as a limited-time-only offer in 2008. For better or worse, the burger seems to have secured a permanent spot on Outback Steakhouse's regular menu. The offering features a half-pound USDA Choice ground beef patty, American cheese, spicy house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, and the chain's signature Bloom Sauce. The burger also comes with Bloomin' Onion petals, which are deep-fried until golden brown. The Australian-themed restaurant also offers the more basic Outback Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy house-made pickles, mustard, and a choice of cheese.
One reviewer writes that the fast food favorite is a "win-win" since it combines the chain's Bloomin' Onion appetizer with a burger. Another burger enthusiast, however, seems disappointed with the combo, saying, "I decided on the Bloomin Burger seeing as the Bloomin' Onion is one of their signatures, I figure this HAS to be good. It was a decent burger for sure but it looked better than it actually was. Not a whole lot of flavor. Kind of bland for having the Bloomin' Onion and 'spicy' Bloom Sauce."
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse: The Prime Burger
Unlike most other steakhouses, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse features an entire menu section dedicated to burgers and sandwiches. While this isn't spelled out, we presume that, just like the restaurant's steaks, its burgers are made with USDA Prime beef, which comes from the top 2% of beef producers in the U.S.
The Prime Burger comes with Wisconsin cheddar cheese and peppered bacon. The chain's other meaty burger option is the more elaborate California burger, which is topped with tomato, arugula, bacon, avocado, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and jalapeño aioli. Finally, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse might be the only steakhouse out there that also offers a vegetarian burger option — it's composed of house-made chickpea and roasted eggplant patty, arugula, campari tomatoes, and romesco sauce.
When it comes to the restaurant's Prime Burger, the reviews seem mixed. One patron praises the dish, saying, "The brioche bun is delicious, the meat is excellent — one of the few places I'd feel comfortable getting a rare or medium rare burger, the cheese, and sweet/spicy bacon, and great lettuce and tomato come together perfectly." Another reviewer, however, doesn't seem as impressed, saying that while the burger patty was very good, the bun it came with was stale.
Del Frisco's Grille: Grille Cheeseburger
With only 16 locations around the U.S., Del Frisco's Grille runs on a much smaller scale than some other steakhouse chains whose outlets can number in the hundreds. However, in contrast to many other steakhouses that offer one burger option at best, Del Frisco's Grille's menu features three different burgers. One of these is the Grille Cheeseburger, a sizable burger layered with two USDA Prime beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and optional bacon. The dish is topped with the chain's special Sloppy Sauce, which is made with a staggering 30 different ingredients. Another burger option on the menu is the Filet Burger with a ground filet mignon, aged white cheddar, baby arugula, onions, and bacon. For vegetarians, the restaurant offers the Beyond Burger with a plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
The Grille Cheeseburger has received mixed reviews from burger aficionados. According to I Just Want to Eat, the burger was fantastic, with patties that had a nice char on the outside and were delicious and juicy in the middle. Not everybody agrees, however. One burger enthusiast says that while the burger was good, it didn't wow them, specifying, "Nothing wrong with it, just a good cheeseburger." Another online reviewer says that the burger lacked flavor and came with subpar tomatoes.
Smith & Wollensky: Wollensky's Butcher Burger
Filled with the rich flavors of applewood-smoked bacon and aged cheddar cheese, and topped with Wollensky's signature steak sauce mayo, Wollensky's Butcher Burger will set you back $21. The chain also offers the Cajun Burger with blue cheese and red onion marmalade. All Smith & Wollensky burgers are made with USDA Prime beef that's sourced from family farms and dry-aged in-house at 36 degrees Fahrenheit for a minimum of 28 days. Standing testament to its popularity, Smith & Wollensky can cure between seven and 12 tons of beef at any one time.
The Wollensky's Butcher Burger has received decent reviews from burger enthusiasts. One reviewer calls it "great value," explaining, "The meat in the burger was clearly of high quality — and the other components of the burger simply supported the flavor of the meat. Which makes a lot of sense when using high quality beef." While another burger fan praises the beef patty, they are less enthusiastic about the rest of the dish. "Ordered it medium rare [...] and it was definitely cooked perfectly, well flavored, juicy, and didn't bleed everywhere. [...] That being said, the rest of the burger was extremely mediocre. The bacon was laughable for a steakhouse. Two small, curled-up pieces of 'diner-style' bacon. [...] The cheese was White American and severely lacking any taste."
Saltgrass Steak House: Brisket Burger
Saltgrass Steak House features three different burgers on its menu. While the chain's cheeseburger and patty melt are definitely worth a mention, it's the brisket burger that stands out from the pack, even if only because of the fact that it used slow braised brisket on top of a traditional patty. The dish is also made with cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, and BBQ sauce. While Saltgrass Steak House serves Certified Angus Beef steaks, it's unclear whether the chain also uses the same type of beef for its burgers.
Typically used to make corned beef, brisket comes from the lower breast of a cow. Given the extensive use of these muscles, the cut tends to be relatively tough due to its abundant connective tissue. While this may make it sound unappealing, brisket can be incredibly flavorful if appropriately cooked. The key to making a delicious brisket is slow cooking to break down the connective tissue and tenderize the meat. Although Saltgrass chooses to top its burger patty with brisket, the cut can also be ground up into burger patties. Brisket makes an ideal addition to burgers due to its rich flavor and meat-to-fat ratio of between 80/20 and 70/30.
Logan's Roadhouse: The Roadhouse Deluxe Burger
Made with half a pound of ground and seasoned USDA Choice steak from Midwestern cattle, Logan's Roadhouse's Roadhouse Deluxe Burger also comes with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, beer-braised onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. The offering can be turned into a double burger at an extra charge. Logan's Roadhouse also serves the Roadhouse 'Shroom & Swiss burger with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions, and parmesan peppercorn sauce.
Logan's Roadhouse's Roadhouse Deluxe burger has received praise from consumers, with one happy reviewer saying, "Of all the burgers we have eaten, Logan's has the best. They are handmade patties (at least they appear so), they are thick and juicy, and you can order them to your favorite temp." Another patron calls the Roadhouse Deluxe "a monster burger," adding, "It was nice and juicy, but what I really enjoyed more was that it was filled with red onions and grilled onions. I can see though how a person that doesn't like onions as much as I do might not like it, but in this case, I really enjoyed that."
The Palm: Wagyu Burger
Only available at the bar area of The Palm restaurant chain, the Wagyu Burger is an enticing creation featuring gouda cheese, Italian long hot peppers, fried onion strings, and prosciutto butter. True to its name, the burger's patty is made from Wagyu beef. Wagyu, which is a Japanese breed of cattle, is renowned for abundant marbling that gives it a tender texture and a buttery flavor. The prosciutto butter adds even more richness, while the mild spice of the long hots cuts through the fat and the onion strings provide much-needed crunch.
While at around $20, the Wagyu Burger isn't cheap, the purchase is unlikely to leave you feeling underwhelmed. One reviewer says that The Palm Wagyu Burger is "very large," adding, "What definitely balances the price quality ratio is the wonderful flavor of the dish, since the hamburger is really delicious and I totally recommend it."
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse: JR Double Burger
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse serves an extensive selection of USDA Prime and Wagyu beef, as well as seafood, including sushi rolls. The chain's menu also lists one burger — although the exact type of burger offered differs at different locations. The JR Double Burger served at the chain's Cincinnati outlet consists of two 4-ounce patties from Avril-Bleh, a deli that has been supplying meat in the area since 1894, as well as American cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, and Cajun remoulade. Other locations have their own takes on the humble burger, with ingredients such as bacon jam, white cheddar pimento, herb aioli, caramelized onions, and dill pickles.
The JR Double Burger seems to have hit the right spot with fans. One happy reviewer says that the burger is the best in North America, adding that it's "worth every dime." At $22, this is something to consider, which is why another burger lover disagrees, saying, "My favorite steak place of all times but [they're] too $$$$$ for me now." Either way, it's clear that the JR Double Burger has made quite an impression on its customers, eliciting rave reviews from those who don't mind splurging a bit on a burger.
Black Angus Steakhouse: Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger
The Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger is one of Black Angus Steakhouse's signature menu items and for a good reason. Featuring a patty made from a half-pound of Certified Angus Beef ground chuck, the burger is layered with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made pickles. Last but not least, the final dish comes crowned with deep-fried onion rings. To qualify as Certified Angus Beef the meat must pass the brand's 10 specifications for quality to ensure that it's both juicy and tender. The Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger seems to have captured the appetites of burger lovers, with one satisfied reviewer saying that they had never eaten a burger "stacked that high."
Driven by the demand for the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, Black Angus Steakhouse launched its Badass Burgers takeout-only menu collection in 2023. "We start with quality Certified Angus Beef, then add on outrageous toppings like our fried cheese patty or onion rings, for a unique twist on a classic steakhouse staple," explained the chain's Director of Innovation Chef James Little in a press release. Some of Black Angus Steakhouse's Badass Burger offerings include the Rodeo Ripper with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, and pickles and the Lasso with guacamole, cheddar and jack cheese skirt, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Peter Luger Steakhouse: Luger-Burger
Peter Luger Steakhouse once received a scathing review from Pete Wells of The New York Times. After ordering the burger medium rare, Silverman complained that it arrived at her table as a "weird hybrid" which was perfectly cooked on one side and tough and gray on the other. Despite the zero-star review, the Luger-Burger has a firm fan base who praise it for its high-quality beef patty.
The Luger-Burger consists of a half-pound patty with optional cheese and bacon. Made from a blend of freshly ground Prime-grade chuck and dry-aged steak, the patties are broiled at 800 degrees Fahrenheit, just like the chain's steaks. According to Peter Luger's general manager, David Berson, the burger evolved from a chopped steak dish. "Roughly 25 years ago or so, they turned it into a hamburger, put a bun on it, and it's been on the menu ever since," he told the Insider in an interview.
Anneta Konstantinides, who reviewed the menu item for the Insider, says that the burger has a homemade quality that makes it one of the best she's ever sampled. "The burger was so juicy that I had to wipe my fingers after every single bite. And the patty was just soft enough — truly like butter," she writes. Brian Hoffman from Eat This NY has also expressed his enthusiasm for the Luger-Burger, saying that the perfectly seasoned patty came charred on the outside and succulent and flavorful on the inside.
The Capital Grille: The Capital Grille Burger
The Capital Grille is a steakhouse that takes its steaks seriously, delivering both high-quality restaurant cuisine and comforting classics in an elegant setting. Whether you're in the mood for an upscale meal like a bone-in dry-aged New York strip or a filet mignon or you have a craving for something a bit less formal, this upscale chain has you covered.
When it comes to the Capital Grille Burger, the menu doesn't give much away. It simply states that the dish comes with an 8-ounce patty made with a blend of ground chuck, short rib, and brisket sourced from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. While the specific cheese type that tops the patty isn't disclosed on the menu, the chain's corporate executive chef Michael LaDuke provided some insight about the issue in an interview with the Star Tribune, saying, "We felt Havarti achieved the right amount of creamy, dairy notes for the burger, while providing an outstanding texture when melted under our broiler."
The Capital Grille Burger has received praise from food reviewers with Dinesarasota calling it both simple and meaty. Sanguinic from the Star Tribune waxes lyrical about the dish, saying, "The beef sings with the same deep, mineral-ey quality that steak lovers expect from their favorite cuts. It has just enough marbled fattiness to keep each bite ultra-juicy, and the covers-the-bun patty is weighty enough to mirror the menu's thickest chop."