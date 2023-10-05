TikTok Is Having A Halloween Party Over Monster Mash Mimosas

If your culinary creativity has a habit of lying dormant until spooky season comes around, that's okay. Thankfully, it's quite an inspiring holiday that should help you unleash all manner of monster-themed and blood-soaked Halloween recipes. One thing a good spine-chilling celebration needs are some fun cocktails that aren't just delicious, but also double as exciting conversation starters. The more colorful, the better, and extra points for looking somewhat poisonous. Those are the delightfully spooky vibes you'll give your Halloween party when you serve up the sparkly, melon-flavored Monster Mash mimosa. We know, that's a lot of m's, but "mm!" is exactly what your guests will be saying after taking a sip.

Simply mix half an ounce of melon liqueur, some sparkling wine, and a dash of green edible glitter to create this beastly beverage. To bring the Halloween spirit into your mimosa, rim each glass with colorful, themed sprinkles to add some fun details. This shimmering libation is meant to be vibrantly green, reminiscent of Frankenstein's monster, but you could change its theme to a zombie or witchy one and it would be just as effective. While there are a variety of melon liqueurs out there, Midori is the usual choice for the Monster Mash drink; it gets its sweet tanginess from Japanese melons. If you don't enjoy the taste of melon, green apple liqueur is a great fall-themed substitute that still provides tons of possible flavor combos to work with.