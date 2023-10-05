TikTok Is Having A Halloween Party Over Monster Mash Mimosas
If your culinary creativity has a habit of lying dormant until spooky season comes around, that's okay. Thankfully, it's quite an inspiring holiday that should help you unleash all manner of monster-themed and blood-soaked Halloween recipes. One thing a good spine-chilling celebration needs are some fun cocktails that aren't just delicious, but also double as exciting conversation starters. The more colorful, the better, and extra points for looking somewhat poisonous. Those are the delightfully spooky vibes you'll give your Halloween party when you serve up the sparkly, melon-flavored Monster Mash mimosa. We know, that's a lot of m's, but "mm!" is exactly what your guests will be saying after taking a sip.
Simply mix half an ounce of melon liqueur, some sparkling wine, and a dash of green edible glitter to create this beastly beverage. To bring the Halloween spirit into your mimosa, rim each glass with colorful, themed sprinkles to add some fun details. This shimmering libation is meant to be vibrantly green, reminiscent of Frankenstein's monster, but you could change its theme to a zombie or witchy one and it would be just as effective. While there are a variety of melon liqueurs out there, Midori is the usual choice for the Monster Mash drink; it gets its sweet tanginess from Japanese melons. If you don't enjoy the taste of melon, green apple liqueur is a great fall-themed substitute that still provides tons of possible flavor combos to work with.
Other ideas for Monster Mash drink variations
It might not join the elite ranks of a classic mimosa, but the Monster Mash mimosa has got "party" written all over it. It's a perfect after-dark concoction. For those who might not have used edible sparkles before, they're a must, and you can find them online or at retailers like Walmart or Target. When it comes to the best champagne or sparkling wines for mimosas, using Prosecco is always an ideal option, based on its ability to pair well with other drinks. If the colored sprinkles on the rim are too chunky for your taste, you can opt for green or purple crystal sprinkles for a subtler festive touch. Drop a candy eyeball into it or use eyeball-shaped ice cubes to up the spooky levels of your Monster Mash drink.
For those who prefer mocktails but still want to stick with the theme, you could grab a sparkling cider and green drink of choice, such as a melon-flavored Gatorade, green Hawaiian punch, or just add a bit of green food coloring for a similar effect. Combining the taste of a lemon-lime soda and a scoop of lime sherbet can also be used in a Monster Mash mocktail, since it's all about achieving that eye-catching, monstrous green color. Whatever mimosa recipe you go with, it's sure to be a graveyard smash.