Why Grilled Cheeses Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

If you're the type that can't get enough cheese, you probably like your grilled cheese sandwiches loaded. Of course, you have to get through a thick piece of toasted bread before you hit the flavor jackpot. Chefs who specialize in the dish often like to create a culinary spin on the classic concept. And one such way is by adding cheese to the outside, as well as the inside. Let's face it, this idea makes so much sense, especially for die-hard grilled cheese fans.

It's not always how chefs do something, but the fact that they do. You can easily recreate this at home by simply buttering the outside of your grilled cheese bread before cooking it. Next, add some grated sharp, salty cheese like Romano or some tangy Parmesan. When sizzling in the pan, the hard cheese will turn crispy, giving the outside of your sandwich a spectacularly tasty crunch. The taste and texture contrast so well against the soft gooey cheese inside.

You can also just add some shredded cheddar to your skillet and put the sandwich on top. The cheese will create a crispy, cheesy chip that you can peel off with the grilled cheese. Just be sure to repeat this when you flip the bread. Make grilled cheese with ham, Gruyère, and Dijon mustard, and pour over bechamel sauce and some more of the cheese before broiling. Top with a fried egg and serve up a restaurant-style croque madame.