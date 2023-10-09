Can Day Of The Dead Sugar Skulls Be Eaten?

Day of the Dead is a time-honored Aztec ritual that has gone on to become a beloved Mexican tradition. This holiday, which takes place at the beginning of November, isn't so much a period of mourning as it is a celebration to remember the lives of loved ones who have passed on. It's known for its colorful processions, costumes, and streets full of song and dance, but one of the most iconic symbols associated with Day of the Dead is the sugar skull. Families will either purchase them or decorate their own to adorn the altars of the deceased. While there are many traditional Day of the Dead foods you can try, sugar skulls should probably not be one of them.

If you're curious as to how sugar skulls hold their shape so well, this feat is achieved with the help of fixatives like meringue powder or an egg wash, which works to bind the sugar particles together. Even though these offerings are pure hunks of sugar which are technically edible, it's not recommended because of the raw egg whites that are often used to make them sturdier. Day of the Dead sugar skulls are considered more of a folk art than a tasty treat, and most of the flashy decorations used are non-edible anyway. Their designs will usually feature swirling, intricate patterns piped with icing, along with sequins, feathers, foil, beads, and more. Not the most appetizing toppings, are they?