TikTok's Pizza Bomb Pumpkins: An Appetizer Worth Falling In Love With

Although Halloween is a few weeks away, it's never too early to plan a party. As jack-o'-lanterns make their way to porches and doorways, we're busy thinking about the spookiest recipes to serve to our guests. Halloween parties are incomplete without bite-sized sweet snacks. While snacks like caramel apples and Oreo cookie bats are amazing, you can take things to the next level with something savory and crowd-pleasing, like pizza bombs.

Unsurprisingly, TikTokers have added a cute twist to the cheesy appetizer by turning them into mini pumpkins. Not only are the pizza bomb pumpkins perfect for the season, but they are also easy to make. The filling is customizable with staples like shredded mozzarella and olives. Other ingredients, such as ham and pepperoni, can also be added. Pizza dough is flattened and rolled into a ball with the fillings in the center. Finally, pieces of butcher's twine are laid out on the table to form a star shape, and the pizza balls are placed in the center. The twine gives the balls their pumpkin shape when they are baked. If you use oven-safe butcher's twine, you can cook them in an air fryer. "These are pumpkins worth having around," one TikToker wrote.