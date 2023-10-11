Starbucks Japan's Halloween Frap Is Proof America Needs To Step Up Its Game

Starbucks, we need to talk. Why are you showing no love to our favorite October holiday, at least here in the U.S.? Sure, there are always those secret menu Halloween drinks that social media seems to spontaneously generate this time of year. Still, it would be fun to get in the seasonal spirit with something a bit more Halloween-y than that same-old, same-old PSL. In 2022, you guys were in the Halloween frap game with a spooky purple sweet potato-flavored version, which would have been really cool, but was only for the Japanese market. Now once again, you guys are teasing us with a new Halloween drink — in basic black this time — that conceals a hidden surprise (via Sora News 24). No surprise, however, is the fact that once again it is only available at Starbucks locations in Japan.

We'd be over the moon on a witch's broom if we could get the same Halloween drink Starbucks is selling in Japan because it looks both dramatic and intriguing. The Booooo Frappuccino is built around a peek-a-boo theme. The black top layer of the frappuccino tastes of bitter caramel, but hidden beneath the inky depths is a bright orange surprise. If you poke your straw right down to the bottom you'll be sucking up sweet pumpkin pudding, as well.