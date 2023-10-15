The Key To A Perfect Donut Breakfast Burger Is Picking A Unique Pastry

The donut burger may no longer be the trendy novelty it was back in the '00s. But Y2K nostalgia is still with us and so is this most in-your-face of sweet and savory breakfast mashups, a dish that makes chicken and waffles seem tame by comparison. The most important part of the donut burger is the donut itself, of course, since burgers are pretty much a dime a dozen. (We wish — these days you'll be paying over $10 for a bag of White Castle sliders.)

While some people opt for using plain old glazed donuts, recipe developer Lauren Schumacker makes a bolder choice with her easy donut breakfast burger recipe. She opts to pair a chocolate-frosted donut with sprinkles with a filling of bacon, eggs, and cheddar. (Plus a burger, of course.) As she tells us, though, "You can absolutely mix and match ... make it your own." She floats the idea of using a vanilla-frosted donut as a for-instance, but strawberry would be even more visually appealing as well as adding a fruity element that might go well with an accompanying glass of orange juice.

Schumacker does note, however, that not all donuts are created equal for breakfast burgering purposes. She suggests using a yeast donut but cautions against the cake kind. "Cake donuts are less like bread than the yeasted version," she tells us, explaining "[this] means they can fall apart more easily."