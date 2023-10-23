Amish-Style Cinnamon Bread Recipe

Traditional Amish cinnamon bread is commonly called friendship bread because of the custom of sharing sourdough starter with a fellow baker who's still learning the ropes. However, Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave keeps it straightforward with this Amish-style cinnamon bread that cuts out the need for a bread starter of any kind. Unlike homemade sourdough, this quick bread recipe is simple to make and goes from mixer to oven in no time.

Musgrave shares, "I like how easy this recipe is — it's really simple to make and tastes so good!" Much like the original Amish recipe, this sweet loaf gets a decadent cinnamon sugar swirl, both on the top layer and nestled in the middle of the loaf. The result is visually appealing, complete with a sugary, crunchy top and a delightful twist in every slice. Serve it with coffee to satisfy that mid-morning slump, and any sweet cravings are sure to be quelled.