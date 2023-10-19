What Makes Costco's Scalloped Potatoes So Delicious?

A good main dish deserves a good side. At Costco, people can find a plethora of possible sides, including products sold under the chain's famed Kirkland brand, such as mixed salads or mac and cheese. But the store brand isn't the be-all and end-all. One of the most comforting options you can find at Costco isn't a Kirkland brand item but the Main St Bistro Scalloped Potatoes, made by Reser's. Everyday Fun Finds described the dish as "perfectly creamy and not too cheesy," adding that "scalloped potatoes are the perfect comfort food, and I was surprised by how delicious these tasted."

Main St Bistro's Scalloped Potatoes are made from thinly sliced spuds that have been baked in a bath of dairy and covered in cheese. They are stocked in the refrigerated section near Costco Deli — as well as being available at Sam's Club and other retailers. Clocking in at a hefty 40 ounces, enough for 8 people, this cheesy, creamy casserole of potatoes can cost less than a dollar per portion at $7.79. Though, prices may vary by location. The package states that the scalloped potatoes can be ready in nine minutes, using a microwave oven, but for best results, they really should be baked. Though the scalloped potatoes have already been cooked in the oven, so just need reheating, an oven will bring them up to temperature more evenly and also create a better 'au gratin' finish to the cheddar cheese layer on top. But what's the secret of their success?