Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Store-Bought Hummus

Hummus is not an overly difficult dip to make at home — it usually only calls for chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and oil — but the convenience of grabbing a ready-to-eat pack from the store is just too difficult to resist. However, you already know that the pre-packed version will not be able to deliver the same quality as the one you make at home or the one that you get at your favorite Middle Eastern eatery. The usual problems relate to gritty texture and unbalanced flavors, but the most common issue is that the result is a mediocre, bland dip with no power or character.

Luckily for those who do not have the time to always whip up homemade versions, store-bought is an excellent alternative because you can tweak it and build up flavors and textures until you get a rendition that will meet your standards. We've listed the best ingredient upgrades to elevate store-bought hummus and turn it into a restaurant-quality dip. Most suggestions are convenient, uncomplicated, and do not call for obscure ingredients. They are easy to follow but leave much room for adaptation and creativity.

Apart from upgrading the ingredients, make sure to elevate the presentation game too. Throw away those unassuming plastic containers and spoon the hummus on an eye-catching plate. Any hummus boosted with these ingredients and served on a fancy plate is all set to become a centerpiece at the next dinner party.