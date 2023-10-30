Brussels Sprouts With Chestnuts And Bacon Recipe
Transform humble Brussels sprouts into a sensational side dish with this recipe from Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This dish is a wonderful mixture of contrasting textures and complementary flavors, where tender Brussels sprouts meet smoky, savory bacon and the sweet notes of roasted chestnuts. This delicious combination is sure to redefine your perception of this often-overlooked vegetable!
The Brussels sprouts are first briefly parboiled, ensuring they maintain their vibrancy and bite while sizzling bacon fills the kitchen with its savory aroma. The addition of chestnuts brings a sweet, nutty essence to the dish. As the sprouts mingle with the bacon and chestnuts, the flavors unfold even more. The final touch is a scattering of pomegranate seeds, which adds a burst of freshness and color. Whether gracing your holiday table or elevating a weeknight dinner, these Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and bacon are a delicious way to get your greens.
Gather the ingredients for the Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and bacon
The main ingredient in this simple side dish is, of course, the humble Brussels sprout. While these parboil, you'll want to fry some bacon lardons and add roasted chestnuts to the mix. The parboiled sprouts are then tipped into the pan with the bacon and chestnuts along with some butter and stirred until tender. The final touch is a scattering of crisp and juicy pomegranate seeds.
The best kind of chestnuts to use here are the pre-cooked, vacuum-packed variety that you will find in many large grocery and health food stores. As they've already been roasted, they're super tender and ready to eat. You can also easily break them apart into smaller chunks as they heat through in the pan.
Step 1: Parboil the sprouts
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the sprouts and simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Rinse the sprouts
Rinse the parboiled sprouts in cold water.
Step 3: Fry the bacon lardons
Add the bacon lardons to a large, high-sided frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry until browned, about 8 minutes.
Step 4: Add the chestnuts
Add the chestnuts and cook for another 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Break the chestnuts up into smaller chunks with a wooden spoon as you go.
Step 5: Add sprouts and butter
Add the sprouts to the pan along with the butter. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the sprouts are fork tender.
Step 6: Serve with pomegranate seeds
Transfer to your serving bowl of choice and scatter pomegranate seeds over the top.
What pairs well with bacon and chestnut Brussels sprouts?
This flavor-packed blend of bacon and chestnut-infused sprouts deserves to be complemented by equally delicious side dishes. For a protein-packed feast, consider serving these Brussels sprouts alongside succulent roasted meats such as herbed roast chicken, grilled pork chops, or a perfectly seared steak. The smokiness of the bacon and the nutty sweetness of chestnuts provide a great contrast to the savory, juicy goodness of these other meat options. Fish such as baked salmon or cod can also be an excellent partner for the sprouts.
On the carb front, why not incorporate some nutritious grains like rice or quinoa? A side of roasted sweet potatoes or butternut squash can also complement the sprouts with a touch of sweetness that contrasts perfectly with the savory bacon and earthy chestnuts. Whichever pairings you choose, these Brussels sprouts with bacon and chestnuts are a versatile side that can elevate a wide range of main dishes, making them a standout star on your dinner table.
Can you make these Brussels sprouts in the oven?
You can absolutely adapt these Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and bacon for oven prep. Begin by preheating the oven to 400 F. After parboiling the sprouts for 5 minutes and rinsing them in cold water, add them to a baking dish along with the chestnuts, bacon lardons, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Mix well and bake for 30 minutes or until the bacon has crisped up and the sprouts are golden and fork-tender.
Using this method, the Brussels sprouts should caramelize beautifully. Once out of the oven, transfer the roasted Brussels sprouts to a serving bowl, and finish off the dish with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds for that vibrant burst of freshness. This oven-baked version retains the delicious smokiness of the bacon, the nutty richness of the chestnuts, and the perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts. It results in an equally tasty side dish without requiring time spent stirring on the stovetop.
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, washed, ends trimmed
- 7 ounces bacon lardons
- 7 ounces vacuum-packed roasted chestnuts
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
|Calories per Serving
|235
|Total Fat
|13.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|24.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|5.6 g
|Sodium
|215.6 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g