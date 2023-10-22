The Unexpected Fizzy Liquid Your Baked Potato Soup Seriously Needs

Making a quick potato soup recipe can be fairly simple (think a mix of potatoes, broth, cream, and maybe a few spices and seasonings), or it can be complex and loaded with flavor, à la loaded baked potato soup with bacon, additional veggies, loads of cheese, and other fixings. However, if you're hoping to add a lot of flavor to your baked potato soup without doing a lot of work — and maybe even without too much time spent simmering on the stovetop — there's one unexpected ingredient that you need to reach for, and it might already be in your fridge: beer.

While wine is a pretty common ingredient in cooking, beer doesn't get the same amount of attention. Even so, beer can seriously upgrade your baked potato soup, as well as a range of other soup recipes. The same ingredients in beer that give a brew an earthy or nutty flavor profile lend those same flavors to your baked potato soup, adding complexity where you might otherwise just have something basic.