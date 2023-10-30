Cheesy Prosciutto Pesto Panini Recipe
Take lunch to a whole new level with this moreish cheesy prosciutto pesto panini. This recipe is a flavor-packed delight brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. It features an irresistible combination of textures and tastes. Artisanal sourdough bread is first slathered generously with vibrant pesto, creating the perfect, herb-infused canvas for the layers of deliciousness that follow. The star of the show, prosciutto, brings its savory, salty notes to the mix and creates a balanced contrast to the creaminess of ooey-gooey melted mozzarella.
This masterpiece gets the golden treatment on the grill pan, turning each sandwich into a warm, melty, and cheesy wonder. As the panini grills to golden perfection, those distinctive panini grill lines begin to appear and all the components unite to form the ultimate crispy and toasted sandwich. Served warm (perhaps with a fresh side salad), this delectable medley of fresh, delicious, and wholesome ingredients is sure to leave you feeling satisfied!
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy prosciutto pesto panini recipe
A good quality sourdough bread makes the perfect base for this mouth-watering panini. Next, you'll need some oil to lightly brush over the bread, along with some fresh green pesto. To fill the sandwiches, grab prosciutto, mozzarella slices, and tomato slices, which you'll layer up between two slices of bread.
Step 1: Brush bread with oil
Brush one side of each piece of sourdough with the olive oil.
Step 2: Add the pesto
Spread the pesto onto the other side of each piece of sourdough.
Step 3: Add the prosciutto
Evenly distribute the prosciutto onto two of the pesto-covered bread slices.
Step 4: Add the mozzarella
Top prosciutto with the mozzarella slices.
Step 5: Add the tomato
Add the tomato rounds on top of the mozzarella slices.
Step 6: Top with bread
Cover with the other pieces of bread.
Step 7: Fry the sandwiches
Fry the sandwiches in a grill pan over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes on one side. Use another heavy pan to push down firmly on the bread and create the distinctive grill lines.
Step 8: Flip and repeat
Flip and fry for another 2–3 minutes on the other side, again using the pan to push down.
Step 9: Slice and serve
Slice and serve with sides of your choice.
Can you make cheesy prosciutto paninis in the broiler?
If you find yourself without a grill pan, fear not — the broiler can also work wonderfully when it comes to crafting these cheesy prosciutto pesto paninis. Preheat your broiler to high and assemble your sandwiches as you would if prepping for the pan while the broiler is getting nice and toasty.
Place the prepared sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop under the broiler. The secret here is to keep a watchful eye. Under the broiler's intense heat, these paninis will transform into melty, golden goodness in a matter of minutes. When the cheese is gloriously melted and the edges are nice and crisp, it's time to pull them out.
This method will ensure the same delightful crunch and deliciously gooey interior, though you won't achieve the classic grill line effect that paninis are famous for. If you want to create that signature look, a panini press or sandwich toaster with ridges will work great here, too!
Can you switch up the ingredients in this panini?
The beauty of making your own panini is the option to get creative and personalize it to suit your taste buds. While the original recipe marries the delicious flavors of sourdough, prosciutto, mozzarella, and pesto, there are plenty of other possibilities to explore. Feel like experimenting with different cheeses? Swap out the mozzarella for a brie to add a creamy and luxurious touch. If you're in the mood for a stronger cheesy flavor, try layering on some aged cheddar or even a sprinkle of gorgonzola.
The bread is super easy to switch up, too. Try a hearty ciabatta for a more rustic bite, or go for a whole grain or seeded option if you're leaning toward a nuttier flavor. As for the pesto, this could be swapped for a garlic mayo or sweet chutney. If prosciutto isn't your jam, turkey slices or even roasted vegetables can make great, filling options.
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 tablespoons pesto
- 6 slices prosciutto
- 3 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced
- ½ large tomato, sliced into rounds
- Brush one side of each piece of sourdough with the olive oil.
- Spread the pesto onto the other side of each piece of sourdough.
- Evenly distribute the prosciutto onto two of the pesto-covered bread slices.
- Top prosciutto with the mozzarella slices.
- Add the tomato rounds on top of the mozzarella slices.
- Cover with the other pieces of bread.
- Fry the sandwiches in a grill pan over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes on one side. Use another heavy pan to push down firmly on the bread and create the distinctive grill lines.
- Flip and fry for another 2–3 minutes on the other side, again using the pan to push down.
- Slice and serve with sides of your choice.
|Calories per Serving
|1,131
|Total Fat
|35.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|71.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|149.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.0 g
|Total Sugars
|14.3 g
|Sodium
|3,447.5 mg
|Protein
|53.3 g