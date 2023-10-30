Cheesy Prosciutto Pesto Panini Recipe

If you find yourself without a grill pan, fear not — the broiler can also work wonderfully when it comes to crafting these cheesy prosciutto pesto paninis. Preheat your broiler to high and assemble your sandwiches as you would if prepping for the pan while the broiler is getting nice and toasty.

Place the prepared sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop under the broiler. The secret here is to keep a watchful eye. Under the broiler's intense heat, these paninis will transform into melty, golden goodness in a matter of minutes. When the cheese is gloriously melted and the edges are nice and crisp, it's time to pull them out.

This method will ensure the same delightful crunch and deliciously gooey interior, though you won't achieve the classic grill line effect that paninis are famous for. If you want to create that signature look, a panini press or sandwich toaster with ridges will work great here, too!