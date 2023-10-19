Our Favorite Burgers From NYCWFF's Blue Moon Burger Bash

Of the roughly 75 events that make up the New York City Wine and Food Festival and take place over four days across several boroughs, Rachel Ray's famous (and occasionally infamous) Burger Bash is undoubtedly one of the most popular annual events. The first Burger Bash was held at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in 2007 before making it to the NYCWFF the same year. The meat-fueled event brings famous and award-winning chefs together and occasionally lesser-known and newcomer chefs to throw down their best burger offerings. After all, earning one of the winning spots at Burger Bash has a way of putting your burger on the map — just ask the very first Burger Bash winner, Randy Garutti of the fledgling New York City burger chain, Shake Shack.

Blue Moon hosted this year's Burger Bash, which took place in Manhattan on Pier 86 at Hudson River Park under the Intrepid Air Craft Carrier and Museum. The participant list included more than 20 New York chefs slinging their finest burgers, and we did our very best to taste as many of them as we could physically manage over the course of the three-hour event. After the meat haze faded, these were the six burgers that made an impression and left us wanting another bite.