Coffee Mate Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer Review: It's Not All Cake Filled With Rainbows And Smiles

Pink is having a moment, but before the "Barbie" movie revitalized the color in the public persona, "Mean Girls" was there. In all their beautiful and terrifying glory, the Plastics cemented the color as part of their cultural iconology. Now, in honor of the landmark film's 20th anniversary, Coffee Mate is bringing a "Mean Girls" pink frosting flavor coffee creamer to add a hit of color and nostalgia to your morning brew.

The creamer is pitched as rich and creamy, just like the Plastics themselves. You may be wondering, "Why coffee creamer?" There doesn't seem to be a direct reference, other than the coffee Tina Fey spills on herself early on in the movie. However, the wonderful world of branded marketing has given us more out-of-character treats in the past, so we just go with the flow. So, will this coffee creamer be "so fetch," or will it wind up in the Burn Book? We are ready to find out.