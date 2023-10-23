Louisiana's Hand Grenade Cocktail Is The Definition Of Strong

Known around the world as the birthplace of jazz and a site for general debauchery, New Orleans is a city that takes drinking and having fun very, very seriously. And with the local Cajun catch phrase of "laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) how could it be any other way? New Orleanians are responsible for the invention of some of the beverage industry's most enduring classic cocktails –- like the Sazerac, French 75, Vieux Carre, Ramos Gin Fizz, and the Hurricane. Yet, few have achieved the cult status that has been awarded to the Hand Grenade.

Radioactive green and sickly sweet, the Hand Grenade cocktail that is served at the Tropical Isle bar on Bourbon Street has been coined New Orleans' "Most Powerful Drink", thanks to its absurdly high alcohol content that hovers around 24%.

Although the name, color, and reputation of the drink may suggest otherwise, a Hand Grenade from Tropical Isle is actually quite palatable. With melon and pineapple as the dominant flavors, the fruity drink that's often served frozen or poured over nugget ice, could be perceived as unassuming — if it didn't already have such a naughty reputation.