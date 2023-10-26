The Best Way To Cook Your Eggs For Fiery Chilaquiles

Does the dreaded question of what to eat for breakfast plague you every morning? Sure, you could make an egg, throw some bread in the toaster, or pour a heaping bowl of cereal, but what about the days you want something a little more elevated? Chilaquiles is a Mexican breakfast dish consisting of crispy chips smothered in salsa, melted cheese, and topped with eggs. Not only is the dish hearty and filling, but it's simple enough to make for a nice breakfast or brunch. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave developed a 30-minute chilaquiles recipe that is a welcome treat in the morning. What Musgrave loves most about her recipe is "how flavorful this dish is. It's so fun to make for a brunch at home and just as good as a restaurant version."

Though chilaquiles can be made without eggs, the dish is significantly improved with an egg over top. There are several schools of thought regarding how to cook your egg for chilaquiles, but in our experience, nothing beats a fried egg. If you've never made a fried egg before, there is a tried and true hack that ensures a perfectly crispy egg. Once you've mastered cooking the egg, simply pop it over top of the chilaquiles and crack the yolk so it drips down over the chips, cheese, and salsa.