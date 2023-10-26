The Best Way To Cook Your Eggs For Fiery Chilaquiles
Does the dreaded question of what to eat for breakfast plague you every morning? Sure, you could make an egg, throw some bread in the toaster, or pour a heaping bowl of cereal, but what about the days you want something a little more elevated? Chilaquiles is a Mexican breakfast dish consisting of crispy chips smothered in salsa, melted cheese, and topped with eggs. Not only is the dish hearty and filling, but it's simple enough to make for a nice breakfast or brunch. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave developed a 30-minute chilaquiles recipe that is a welcome treat in the morning. What Musgrave loves most about her recipe is "how flavorful this dish is. It's so fun to make for a brunch at home and just as good as a restaurant version."
Though chilaquiles can be made without eggs, the dish is significantly improved with an egg over top. There are several schools of thought regarding how to cook your egg for chilaquiles, but in our experience, nothing beats a fried egg. If you've never made a fried egg before, there is a tried and true hack that ensures a perfectly crispy egg. Once you've mastered cooking the egg, simply pop it over top of the chilaquiles and crack the yolk so it drips down over the chips, cheese, and salsa.
Why a fried egg is superior
One of the best things about chilaquiles is that the ingredients can be customized to individual preferences. When it comes to customization, Musgrave says, "You can use any kind of salsa, and the toppings are endless! I like this because you can use whatever you have on hand to reduce food waste." Musgrave chooses to make 3 to 4 fried eggs for her chilaquiles, which she cooks in olive oil. Olive oil has a high smoke point, meaning it can handle the high heat of the pan. Olive oil helps with the browning of the egg white, while also ensuring perfectly crispy edges. While you can choose to make scrambled eggs mixed with the chips, it won't yield the same results. The runny egg yolk from a perfectly fried egg coats the chips and adds another level of flavor and overall richness to the dish.
While eggs provide the bulk of the protein in this recipe, you could throw in some leftover rotisserie chicken or ground beef. Chilaquiles is a meal in itself, but you could always serve it with a side dish. Musgrave suggests breakfast potatoes and a bloody mary to drink. As delicious as chilaquiles are, you'll want to make sure you finish the dish the same day. The chips will get mushy if kept in the fridge overnight and no one wants to eat soggy chilaquiles. The recipe makes enough for 4 servings, so invite some friends for a leisurely brunch.