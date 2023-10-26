Elevate Your Gooey S'mores Dip With Peanut Butter For A Nutty Twist
While s'mores may be every kid's favorite summertime snack, once you grow up, you might find them to be a bit too messy for your liking. They're probably not something you're going to want to make indoors at any rate, even if you do happen to have a fireplace at your disposal. S'mores dip, however, is within reach of anyone with an oven.
To make this over-the-top s'mores dip recipe from Mashed developer Christina Musgrave, you're going to need all of the standard stuff: marshmallows and chocolate bars for melting, plus graham crackers for dipping. (Musgrave, introducing a bit of a fresh element, also suggests strawberries as dippers.) Still, you may be wondering where the OTT descriptor comes into play and we have a two-word answer: peanut butter. As Musgrave tells us, "Peanut butter is a unique addition to this recipe [because] many other s'mores dip recipes only include chocolate and marshmallows." This addition turns your dip into an indoor-friendly version of s'mores made with peanut butter cups, as this missing ingredient can add a little saltiness to help cut through all the sugar in the gooey dessert.
There are other ways you can upgrade your s'mores dip
This s'mores dip couldn't be much easier to make, because all you're really doing is melting chocolate, peanut butter, and marshmallows in the oven, then dipping stuff in while it's still warm. The first place you can change things up is with the peanut butter. Musgrave tells us, "I used smooth," adding that "you can use [chunky] depending on what you have on hand." If you're allergic to peanuts you could use almond butter, instead, or a seed butter if your allergy extends to tree nuts. You can also change up the marshmallows. While Musgrave says, "I prefer to keep this classic," she allows, "you can use flavored marshmallows if you'd like."
Other add-ins that work well with s'mores might also make great additions to this dip. A sprinkling of cinnamon could be nice, while chopped salted nuts would tie into the whole sweet and salty trend, and flaked coconut might make for a more Mounds- or Almond Joy-like experience. As for dippers, cookies and pretzels would both be tasty, or you could go full-on Elvis by sticking sliced bananas into your melted peanut butter dip and adding a handful of crumbled bacon bits.