Elevate Your Gooey S'mores Dip With Peanut Butter For A Nutty Twist

While s'mores may be every kid's favorite summertime snack, once you grow up, you might find them to be a bit too messy for your liking. They're probably not something you're going to want to make indoors at any rate, even if you do happen to have a fireplace at your disposal. S'mores dip, however, is within reach of anyone with an oven.

To make this over-the-top s'mores dip recipe from Mashed developer Christina Musgrave, you're going to need all of the standard stuff: marshmallows and chocolate bars for melting, plus graham crackers for dipping. (Musgrave, introducing a bit of a fresh element, also suggests strawberries as dippers.) Still, you may be wondering where the OTT descriptor comes into play and we have a two-word answer: peanut butter. As Musgrave tells us, "Peanut butter is a unique addition to this recipe [because] many other s'mores dip recipes only include chocolate and marshmallows." This addition turns your dip into an indoor-friendly version of s'mores made with peanut butter cups, as this missing ingredient can add a little saltiness to help cut through all the sugar in the gooey dessert.