The Best Type Of Canned Green Beans To Use For Casserole

Even though food is served at many holiday celebrations, Thanksgiving takes the eating experience to another level. Of course, there's the turkey, but Thanksgiving side dishes are what a lot of people truly want. It's no surprise that green bean casserole rounds out the top five most popular side dishes for the holiday. There are several opinions on how to make the best green bean casserole, ranging from the type of green bean to use to the best toppings.

Aside from the creamy green beans, the crunchy topping helps add both texture and flavor to the dish. Nobody likes a mushy casserole, so you'll want to make sure your green bean casserole stays crispy. When it comes time to choose your green beans, you have three basic options: frozen, fresh, or canned. Frozen green beans tend to stay more firm and don't need to be cut, but some people prefer to boil them. Fresh green beans have the crispest texture but require prep work like cutting and precooking. Canned green beans may have a bad reputation for being mushy, but they're affordable, require no prep, and are accessible year-round.