The Best Type Of Canned Green Beans To Use For Casserole
Even though food is served at many holiday celebrations, Thanksgiving takes the eating experience to another level. Of course, there's the turkey, but Thanksgiving side dishes are what a lot of people truly want. It's no surprise that green bean casserole rounds out the top five most popular side dishes for the holiday. There are several opinions on how to make the best green bean casserole, ranging from the type of green bean to use to the best toppings.
Aside from the creamy green beans, the crunchy topping helps add both texture and flavor to the dish. Nobody likes a mushy casserole, so you'll want to make sure your green bean casserole stays crispy. When it comes time to choose your green beans, you have three basic options: frozen, fresh, or canned. Frozen green beans tend to stay more firm and don't need to be cut, but some people prefer to boil them. Fresh green beans have the crispest texture but require prep work like cutting and precooking. Canned green beans may have a bad reputation for being mushy, but they're affordable, require no prep, and are accessible year-round.
Benefits of canned green beans
One of the main differences between fresh and canned green beans is that canned green beans have additional water and salt. While the water can be drained once the cans are open, some of the saltiness will remain. Just like their fresh counterparts, canned green beans are picked at peak freshness, and then immediately canned, ensuring you're getting these veggies at their peak. Canned green beans are also pre-cut, meaning you'll get perfectly uniform beans throughout your casserole. Plus, canned veggies are typically cheaper than both fresh and frozen varieties, meaning you'll have more money to spend on turkey and other side dishes.
Any brand of canned green beans will work when making green bean casserole, but based on experience we suggest finding a brand that uses only water or water and sea salt, instead of chemical preservatives. For example, Libby's Naturals has no added salt or sugar, which results in a more pure flavored bean. No matter which brand of canned bean you use, give it a good rinse and drain prior to cooking. Rinsing and draining canned beans can remove up to 40% of sodium. Even if the beans remain slightly salty, you'll just have to keep that in mind while cooking and taste as you go.