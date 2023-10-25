Costco's New Butternut Squash Cannelloni Defines Fall Comfort Food

As fall slowly turns to winter, Costco is encouraging customers to get cozy, bringing back fan favorites like its iconic pumpkin pie and pumpkin streusel muffins. Oh, and don't forget its brand-new butternut squash cannelloni.

By its most general definition, cannelloni is a type of rolled pasta that's often filled with ground meat, veggies, cheese, and/or sauce — it's essentially a cylindrical lasagna. Costco's new fall-inspired cannelloni contains ground Italian sausage, spinach, cubes of butternut squash, parmesan cheese, and a creamy gouda sauce.

Packages of this easy-to-make meal are selling for $5.99 per pound, or around $20 total, depending on the cannelloni's actual weight. To cook this dish, simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for up to 45 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Since this dish is premade, there's no need to measure ingredients or even transfer the cannelloni to a different pan for cooking.