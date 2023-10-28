Temperature Matters When Seasoning Homemade Potato Chips

What's better than a salty, crunchy, flavorful potato chip? A salty, crunchy, flavorful potato chip that's homemade, of course. But while the chip-making process is pretty simple overall, a few subtle steps can make a big difference in the final result. One has to do with the temperature of the chips when applying seasoning.

When making Mashed's homemade potato chip recipe, the ideal moment for seasoning comes as soon as the chips are removed from the oven and taken off the baking sheets. For those who choose to fry their chips instead, it's the point where they've just been removed from the fryer. This is when the chips are the hottest before any residual oil has dried and the chips have fully stiffened into their crunchy final form.

This is critical for several reasons. First, the remaining hot oil helps any seasonings adhere better to the chips instead of falling off, preserving more flavor. Meanwhile, any salt used in your seasoning mix will also help draw out any remaining water inside or on the surface of the chips, ensuring maximum crunch.