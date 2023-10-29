What Makes Traditional Cucumber Sandwiches Special?

There are few sandwiches more dainty or posh than the traditional cucumber sandwich. In contrast to the typical stacked, saucy, or melty sandwich combinations Americans typically enjoy, these crust-less finger sandwiches have few ingredients and are known for being a light and refreshing eat. If you watch British historical dramas, you've no doubt seen them being enjoyed at tea time, especially by society's elite. Perhaps you've heard references to them so often that you've even tried making them at home.

The cucumber sandwich, also known as the tea sandwich, has been the ultimate English afternoon high tea staple for over a century. Its texture combines pillowy soft bread with the subtle crunch of cucumbers along with various herbs and creamy spreads, depending on what recipe variation you're snacking on. Some prefer to stick to eating delicate cucumber sandwiches that are free of embellishments, but over time, it's become popular to layer them with a thicker, more flavorful dressing for a bit more oomph.