The Mistake Martha Stewart Warns Us Not To Make When Chilling Pie Crust - Exclusive

Homemade pie crust is a sinch for pros like Martha Stewart. Not only does Stewart have large ovens to back large volumes of pie, but she even has a sheeter to help roll the crust out more quickly. But the master of homemade says you don't need these fancy devices to create a quick and delicious crust at home. In an exclusive interview, Stewart explained the method we should use when forming pie dough.

For a quick and easy pie dough, Stewart says to start with her simple pate brisee, which is made with just flour, water, butter, a hint of sugar, and salt. Her first tip is to "make it in a food processor." Some pie makers claim that you should not use a food processor, as it can break the butter into pieces that are too small. But Stewart points out that when using the appliance for pie crust, it should not run very long — just enough to cut in all the ingredients. "It takes about 13 seconds to make it," she says. Once the dough comes together, she recommends going against standard directions of making the dough a ball and instead, "Make it into a flat round."