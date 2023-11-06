How To Easily Make The Iconic Funnel Cake Shape At Home

Funnel cakes are a food that is practically synonymous with state and county fairs and other summertime festivals, and it's true that it's the kind of messy food that may be best eaten outdoors. Still, funnel cake fans may develop a craving in the middle of winter when state fair season is many months away. If you don't mind a little mess, you may be pleased to know that DIY funnel cakes really aren't that difficult to do. As developer Kristen Carli says of her easy funnel cake recipe, "I love how easy this recipe comes together."

The batter itself is made from pancake mix, so it couldn't be much simpler. The trick to making it into a funnel cake, however, lies in how you introduce the batter to the hot oil. If you've ever purchased one of Aldi's funnel cake kits, you could always re-use the plastic pitcher, or you could always use the funnel that gave this dish its name. If you have neither gadget on hand, though, you can do as Carli does and use a plastic baggie with about ¼ inch of the corner snipped off. (This same handy hack works for frosting cakes and cookies if you don't want to invest in a piping bag.) Heat your oil, put the batter in the baggie, then squirt it through the snipped corner in concentric circles over the hot oil. Give the bottom a few minutes to cook, then flip the funnel cake and fry the top, too.