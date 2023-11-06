The Difference Between Canola And Rice Bran Oil For Frying Food

There's an ongoing debate about which cooking oils are good, which oils are bad, and which are better than you thought. While it would be nice to use extra virgin olive oil for everything, there are many reasons why we can't. The truth is that different types of dishes work better with certain oils. You probably wouldn't use the same oil for deep frying in your daily homemade vinaigrette, and you wouldn't use something with no taste as a flavoring oil for your stir-fry.

Canola oil, a cooking oil you've probably used many times, and rice bran oil, one you may have never heard of, are two plant-based lipids you're likely to see pitted against each other on lists of neutral oils that are good for high-heat cooking. High-heat cooking requires oils with high smoke points that minimize the amount of harmful compounds that can get into your body and damage your cells. Based on appearance, you might not be able to tell them apart, and certainly, the two share some noticeable similarities. Regardless, the differences between them lie in smoke point, taste, and nutritional value — key factors to be aware of when deciding which to use.