The Best Steak Toppings You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains

There's no such thing as an unappetizing menu item when it comes to popular steakhouse chains. Even those entrees featuring non-cow-derived proteins are apt to leave a customer exceptionally satisfied by the time their check arrives. Still, if we're patronizing one of the many steakhouse chains around the U.S., it's go steak or go home. And while any steak ordered from a steakhouse chain will be a beefy delight, it's difficult to dispute the notion that a plain ol' filet can be topped ... by adding one of the many available steak toppings.

Perhaps you're hoping to elevate the general flavor profile (and overall succulence) of your flame-grilled tomahawk steak by adding a sauce of some sort. Maybe you'd like to turn your filet mignon into an ad hoc surf-and-turf by topping it with a delectable pile of poached lobster. Whatever your personal preference, you're likely to find a steak topping that suits your fancy at one of the many popular steakhouse chains across America.

There's clearly a wide variety of potential steak toppings at one's disposal from nationwide steakhouse chains. If you're wondering which of these is the best of the best, though, we've got you covered (as always). Whether available at multiple restaurant chains or just one, here are the best toppings you'll find at steakhouse chains, based on how much they enhance the flavor of a steak.