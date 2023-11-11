14 Ways To Upgrade Your Green Bean Casserole, According To Tiktok Foodies

Green bean casserole that tastes too soft isn't that delectable. Unfortunately, canned green beans don't always keep any bite in them after they've been submerged in a creamy sauce and baked in a casserole dish in the oven. The simplest way to remedy this and upgrade this popular side, is to always use fresh green beans. If you can't find any in the fresh-food aisle or at a grocery store, then look out for frozen green beans. They'll also keep their firmness and crunch.

To cook the beans, plunge them in boiling water. Leave them for a few minutes, then immediately put them in a bowl of iced water. This way, they won't continue cooking, and they will keep their vibrant green color and won't turn into mush. The idea is to mix the beans into the creamy sauce when they aren't fully cooked. Really, you're just blanching them. Remember, they will be bubbling away in the oven, and they can only withstand so much heat. You'll notice that uncut fresh beans have a little tail on one end, and you'll need to remove this stringy bit. Doing this bean by bean could be time-consuming if you're making a big casserole. Gather the green beans together into a bundle, and you can do this while they are still half poking out of the bag, and chop all the ends off at the same time.