The options are virtually endless as far as making a Thanksgiving salad that showcases fall fruits like apples, cranberries, and pomegranate seeds. You can even incorporate them in a fall harvest salad with vegetables and nuts. For instance, the earthiness of roasted butternut squash provides a warm, comforting element that embodies the season. Cubed sweet potatoes bring a hearty, creamy quality to the salad. Pecans — whether toasted, candied, or spiced — impart a satisfying vigor and buttery taste. Pepitas and pumpkin seeds lend a quintessential autumnal flair. If you're a fan of Brussels sprouts (some folks have a strong aversion to them), the cruciferous superfood has the power to form a melt-in-your-mouth profile.

Of course, a salad isn't a salad without a luscious base. A bed of dark leafy greens, such as kale, spinach, collards, or arugula, can act as an invigorating canvas. Greens not only boost the salad's nutritional value but also create a pleasant dimension and balance. Last but not least, top everything off with a dash of zest via the proper dressing, which plays a crucial role in tying any salad together. A maple vinaigrette, for example, complements the various fruits and veggies and amplifies their individual flavors. Not keen on the ambrosial tree sap? Try an elegant lemon poppyseed dressing, sharp bleu cheese crumbles, or even a drizzle of honey mustard. The salad delivers a welcome respite from the indulgent dishes that dominate the Thanksgiving spread.