Christmas Is Coming Early As TGI Fridays Adds 14 New Cocktails To Its Menu

Great news for cocktail fans this holiday season: TGI Fridays has a diverse new menu of curated cocktail beverages to keep the festivities going all winter long. This menu, called Claus for Celebration, is a throwback to its cult cocktail days of the '80s and '90s, as well as a nod to the restaurant's bar roots. Its first location in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side started as a "singles bar," and since then, TGI Fridays has become a pioneer of the American bar experience.

This isn't the first time TGI Fridays has spread the holiday spirit. TGI Fridays' 2021 holiday menu ushered in three cheery cocktails, but the chain upped it to a whopping 14 this year. With holiday flavors like peppermint and cider and ingredients like freshly squeezed juice and house-made syrups, these cocktails aren't messing around. Like the 2021 menu, the 2023 menu also features a pumpkin spice-inspired drink. The Pumpkin Spiced Espresso-tini puts an autumnal twist on a classic drink by combining Absolut Vodka and Frangelico with pumpkin and Owen's Nitro Espresso. For those who want something sweet, Skrewed Up S'mores is a chocolatey whisky-liqueur combo topped with torched vanilla foam and a piece of graham cracker.

Whether you're looking for fun new flavors or something more traditional, the Claus for Celebration menu can raise spirits all around. Plus, the chain even offers a non-alcoholic option, the Nice Blood Orange Margarita.