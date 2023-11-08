Restaurant Chains Offering Deals For National Chicken Sandwich Day 2023

Did you know National Chicken Sandwich Day exists? Of course it does, and it takes place on November 9 for no discernible reason — perhaps this was the only day not spoken for by the time chicken sandwiches staked out their territory. Interesting to note, however, is that the celebratory day doesn't mark the date that the infamous Chicken Sandwich War broke out, which was sometime during the summer of 2019. (A lifetime ago, it seems, and yet fast food fried chicken sandwiches largely remain the same.)

So, with all that in mind, where can you score the best bargains to kick off your chicken sandwich celebration? We've managed to find a flock of deals to help feather your nest, but be warned: If you like to do things old-school and buy your sandwiches by walking up to a restaurant counter, you might have to adjust your strategy, as nearly all of these promos only apply to orders placed online or through an app — some are even delivery-only.