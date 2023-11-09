Costco's Spiced Cranberry Margarita Review

Tis the season for holiday releases from grocery stores across the country. From festive flavored drinks to desserts fit for a holiday party, now is the time to start scoping out the aisles of your local grocer to find the best limited-edition items to help celebrate the upcoming holidays. As any seasonal food shopper knows, one of the best places to snag great seasonal bites and drinks is everyone's favorite warehouse club — Costco. Whether you plan to grab Costco's infamous pumpkin pie for your Thanksgiving table or secure one of the store's unbeatable (and highly coveted) wine and beer advent calendars, the seasonal releases at Costco are often must-haves. However, there will always be some releases that aren't a hit, and with newly released items, it can be especially hard to tell if certain items will ultimately be worth your money.

One of the store's latest seasonal releases, Kirkland Signature Spiced Cranberry Margarita, has sparked discussion online, with some customers being excited to try the new pre-made margarita beverage and others saying it's too sweet and, ultimately, hangover inducing. When it comes to margaritas, I consider myself an expert. I'm a former bartender who has made plenty of margaritas, and the cocktail was even my signature drink at my wedding. So, I bought a bottle of Kirkland Signature's newest holiday margarita and gave it a taste test. Read on for all the sweet and spicy details, and find out whether this bottle is worth picking up for yourself.