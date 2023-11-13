The Cake Zach Cherry Would Have Made In The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special - Exclusive

Zach Cherry recounted for us one of his Christmases as a child, asking for a video game that he fully expected to get. However, after making his way through his gifts on Christmas Day, no video game — but his parents did give him a box of Cheerios.

"I'm like, 'Oh, okay, thank you.' I'm a very polite little boy. I don't want to be like, 'Why did you get me Cheerios?'" he explained. "I go up to my room and I am pretty distraught. Then, a few minutes later, my parents were like, 'Why don't you open the box of Cheerios?' I opened the box of Cheerios and the video game was inside ... Maybe I would try and do a cake shaped like a box of Cheerios. Then, when you cut into it, there's something else hidden inside. I don't think I could pull that off, but I would attempt it."

Whether or not he'd be able to pull off that particular bake, Cherry does have two favorite holiday bakes that he looks forward to every year that are easy enough for even the baking dabblers among us. He told us that he loved making cookies decorated with candies to look like turkeys with his family at Thanksgiving, and for Christmas, he loves his mom's strawberry dump cake.

