Holiday Creamers Ranked According To Customer Reviews
As most can vouch, creamer can easily make or break a coffee. Whether it's too watery or emits a sour flavor, buying the wrong creamer can take our morning from great to could be way better. When it comes to holiday creamers, expectations soar even higher, given that winter holidays are synonymous with comfort and joy. How irritating it is to discover the holiday-inspired creamer you've picked off the store shelf doesn't quite meet your expectations. Way to ruin the spirit of holiday cheer, right?
We've decided to take a quick look at some of the most popular store-bought holiday creamers on the market to see which are actually worth your time. We know the holidays are a time for giving, but after all is said and done, we'd rather not be "giving" our hard-earned cash to creamer brands that seem to take pleasure in ruining our brew. Sounds interesting? Warm up that fireplace and get cozy. We're unveiling the best and worst picks for store-bought holiday creamers.
15. Starbucks White Chocolate Coffee Creamer
While it's totally acceptable to relish the luscious flavor of white chocolate year-round, there's something special about consuming it in the middle of winter. Its creamy yet decadently rich taste is certainly a welcome deviation from traditional cocoa. Because of this, we were excited to see Starbucks still offering its White Chocolate Coffee Creamer in grocery stores this year. But is it worth buying? Absolutely not.
Surprised? Sorry, but there's no doubt about it: customers really aren't feeling Starbucks' creamy rendition of white chocolate this year. According to fans, the creamer has a weird sour and acidic taste to it, almost like — dare we say — vomit? As much as we wish this wasn't true, for some reason, this creamer tastes nothing like the white chocolate we all associate with the warm comfort of the holidays. Sorry, Starbucks, but it's a miss this time. What the heck happened?
14. Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Sad to say it, but customer reviews from multiple sources indicate that this Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Creamer is a hard pass. You'd think as delicious as pumpkin spice tends to be, it'd be hard to mess up, but apparently, Coffee Mate managed to do just that. So, what is it exactly that's gotten everyone in a tizzy? From what we can tell, customers are accusing the brand of having changed its recipe, as it now contains virtually no flavor. Some even claim it tastes like chemicals, something we'd much rather not experience sipping our morning brew.
Are there some who still like it? Not very many, from what we can tell. Those who are digging it seemed to have left reviews a year or more ago, causing us to believe something has happened between now and then that has sent the previous fan base reeling. Either way, we'd recommend you skip this Coffee Mate grab — though Coffee Mate has a few good flavors out there, this, unfortunately, isn't one of them.
13. International Delight Grinch Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamer
Who doesn't like a little hint of Grinch on Christmas? Honestly, we were pleasantly humored to see the face of the "mean one" splashed across bottles of coffee creamer, but according to customers, this cookie-flavored creamer is a toss-up in terms of what you'll get. According to reviews, some out there seem to suggest that the flavor of International Delight Grinch Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamer has drastically changed. Some claim it tastes oily and lacks flavor, both of which surprise us given its "sugar cookie" association. With that said, there are others who simply adore this flavor, calling it a spot-on rendition of cookie flavor, which, for some, is a very welcome deviation from the same ole run-of-the-mill holiday peppermint essence we're all used to.
Sounds like it'll be up to individual taste buds to choose whether this grab is fab or drab this holiday season. If you're looking to avoid your typical mint-style flavors, you might as well give this creamer a shot.
12. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
When we compare the reviews of this Starbucks creamer to the caramel-flavored version from the same brand, we notice comments that are vastly different. While this Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer boasts of real cream and natural flavor, it seems to fall flat when it comes to earning its stripes amongst the PSL community.
Interestingly, most who have tried the pumpkin spice creamer from Starbucks lament the fact that it doesn't taste exactly like the original. In fact, according to some, it literally tastes like nothing. For those that do think it has a taste, it is likened to that of "throw up" — something we'd rather not sample on a cool autumn day.
Even those who enjoy this creamy Starbucks grab admit that it's milder in flavor than the pumpkin spice latte sold in-store, which is likely why true PSL fanatics are annoyed with this not-so-tasty rendition. Whatever the case, if you're a staunch advocate for pumpkin spice and everything nice, it might be best to skip the Starbucks brand. Though it is the PSL originator, its rendition fails horribly when it comes to formulating a delicious creamer.
11. InternationaI Delight Grinch Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer
Yes, it's another peppermint flavor, but come on — the Grinch is on the label! Seriously, we know that some of you get tired of peppermint during the holidays, but honestly, for some of us, this is one of those flavors that simply screams holiday cheer. When it comes to International Delight Grinch Peppermint Mocha, we were curious about how reviews sway, given that there are so many versions of the same flavor already out there. So, how did it fare?
Similar to so many creamers on this list, it seems to have left a few feeling like the Grinch himself. There are a few who claim that the original recipe has dramatically changed and that the creamer even looks different now than it did before. With that said, there are plenty of people who state that this peppermint mocha flavor actually tastes good; one even claims that this brand has more of that delicious "mocha" flavor to it than some of the others. We're not sure who to believe, but because the majority seems happy with this creamer, we're inclined to think it's a decent grab.
10. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer
International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer has some people throwing their hands up in frustration. The reason? Unfortunately, the creamer seems to have gone from something tasty to a super spicy rendition of the flavor they once loved. With a heavy emphasis on the "spice," some are stating they no longer enjoy this once beloved creamer flavor. Whether or not there has actually been a recipe change is beyond us, and International Delight doesn't seem to have made any announcements about the recipe having changed either.
The silver lining in all of this is that, despite a few disgruntled customers, this creamer remains a favorite among many coffee drinkers. There are enough glowing reviews that lead us to believe that the taste can't be that bad. One reviewer states that they won't even be going out to grab their coffee anymore — obviously, this particular flavor has made them a believer. As for the previous accusations? Well, we suppose you'll have to try it for yourself to find out.
9. Great Value Peppermint Bark Coffee Creamer
There's a battle raging in the Walmart review section about Great Value Peppermint Bark Coffee Creamer, and we aren't sure who to believe. Great Value offers a handful of its own holiday creamers, and Peppermint Bark is one of them. This variety is slightly cheaper than some brand names and, thus, carries with it the appeal of saving a little cash. Still, whether or not it's worth saving a buck or two is still to be seen, as people seem divided as to whether this creamer is actually worthy of your dime.
Those who dislike the creamer claim it has a weird aftertaste, almost like spoiled milk. Another says it has a burnt taste, similar to charred peppermint. Still, another says that peppermint is too strong but that this problem can be alleviated by the use of other creamers and whipped cream to make it taste better. As for those who love the creamer? They ask that you ignore every bad review — according to them, this generic version of peppermint cream is far better than most brand names out there.
We suppose this is another one that has a wide range of opposing reviews, but based on the details of what we're reading, we're willing to bet this isn't the best creamer you can get your hands on. If you can, it might be worth it to spend the extra dollar or two on a creamer you know you'll love.
8. Great Value Pumpkin Pie Coffee Creamer
We weren't sure what to expect for this one after the Great Value peppermint bark fiasco, but surprisingly, this pumpkiny rendition of Walmart's holiday creamers has actually gotten a majority of glowing customer reviews. According to most customers, Great Value Pumpkin Pie Coffee Creamer has a delightful taste that's very pumpkin-forward, something customers rather enjoy. With that said, you should note that some state that this creamer has less kick to it by way of clove and other spices, and thus, proves a bit sweeter and milder than other pumpkin creamer types.
Overall, at a price point of about a buck cheaper than most brands at the time of publication, we think you could at least give this creamer a shot. While most people tend to avoid off-brand varieties when it comes to food, this one looks promising in terms of customer satisfaction. Give it a sip and see what you think!
7. Planet Oat Gingerbread Oatmilk Creamer
Looking for a non-dairy option to suit your holiday-time dietary needs? If so, we're pleased to report that there are options out there for you, too. We stumbled across Planet Oat Gingerbread Oatmilk Creamer and were interested to know how this one fared against some of the other traditional types available. Our findings? Reactions from customers seem split.
On the one hand, people seem to rave about the true gingerbread flavor and the lack of "dairy symptoms" they typically experience. On the other hand, some people are accusing the creamer of tasting a bit like grass, with one customer even claiming the taste was reminiscent of chamomile. Needless to say, we're a little confused about what we should think about this one. Nevertheless, enough people vouching for it, leaving us to believe it's at least worth a try — whether or not you non-dairy fans will actually like it. Well, that's still to be determined!
6. Coffee Mate Frosted Gingerbread Creamer
When it comes to Coffee Mate Frosted Gingerbread Creamer, the consensus is that it tastes very good. The thing is, you'll need to go into this one knowing it won't taste exactly like a gingerbread cookie the way you might expect — instead, it will have an overall generic gingerbread flavor that may or may not suit your fancy.
Despite this fact, most people enjoy this creamer variety, even though it doesn't exactly taste like a gingerbread cookie you'd make at home. The flavor is sweet and mild yet still strong enough for most to feel like they're enjoying a wonderfully delicious holiday sip. With that said, there are a few who remain disappointed in this one, with some claiming it to taste artificial — or like absolutely nothing. Whatever the case, this one seems to be a decent buy, though it still isn't quite our top pick.
5. Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Peppermint Mocha Creamer
Yes, you can find a zero-sugar peppermint mocha creamer, and no, it isn't gross! We know people often have a hard time finding products labeled as "zero sugar" alluring, but truthfully, this one is worth taking a second glance. Given the popularity of its original peppermint mocha flavor, it may be hard to believe that the Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Peppermint Mocha version containing no sugar would come even close to the deliciousness that the original brings. Surprisingly, however, customers agree that this is one of the best creamers out there — even if it is sugar-free!
Like with other well-loved creams on the list, it isn't entirely clear what patrons love about this flavor so much other than that it tastes so darn good. Phrases like "delicious" and "so good" crop a lot, as does the request to make this a year-round flavor. One patron also suggests you freeze the creamer in order to keep it on hand throughout the year rather than forcing yourself to wait until the holidays to get your minty fix — yep, apparently, it's that serious.
4. International Delight Grinch Gingerbread Cookie Dough Coffee Creamer
The Grinch is making his gnarly appearance once again, this time with Gingerbread Cookie Dough as the flavor. This is a unique departure from creamer flavors we traditionally see around the holidays, and, as usual, we were interested to see how this one stacked up against the rest.
Interestingly, this Grinch-tastic cookie flavor received much higher marks than its frosted sugar cookie creamer counterpart. Rather than seeing split reviews in terms of taste, this gingerbread cookie dough creamer had customers swooning in unison. People seem to like that it gives the coffee the right amount of sweetness with just enough ginger to make it interesting and enjoyable. With that said, for a few, the ginger flavor was a little too subtle, as some people seem to not be able to detect any ginger flavor at all. Hey, you win some and lose some, but overall, patrons seem to really dig the sweet and subtle gingerbread in this one. Give it a shot!
3. Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha Creamer
Is peppermint mocha super basic? Yep, sure is. Despite this, people seem unable to get enough of the ever popular Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha Creamer. While traditional peppermint flavors seem to be hit or miss across brands, the truth of the matter is that we have a hard time finding negative reviews concerning the taste of this particular one.
So, what is it about Coffee Mate Peppermint Mocha that makes it so dramatically different from the rest? We're not sure! From the reviews we've read, customers aren't getting very specific, which makes it hard to gauge what sets it apart. What we do know is that fans absolutely adore the taste, with several people stating that they buy the creamer year-round (when and if available) because they love it so much. On top of everything else, we also love that this creamer is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and even dairy-free, making it an awesomely festive addition to coffee or hot chocolate. Thus, even with its less-than-creative flavor, it's still worth your purchase!
2. Starbucks Caramel Flavored Coffee Creamer
If you're looking for authentically delectable Starbucks flavor without needing to wait in line or spend your hard-earned dollars on over-priced lattes, this Starbucks Caramel Flavored Coffee Creamer is the pick for you. One thing we see customers frequently mention — aside from its amazing flavor — is the ingredients. Though this creamer does contain soybean oil, it also at least contains real cream, which isn't something often found in commercial brands.
Still, we couldn't help but notice that this creamer still had relatively low overall ratings, and it wasn't until we looked a little deeper that we found out why. Even with its overall delicious taste and authentic ingredients, fans aren't impressed with the bottle cap design of this creamy sensation. The cap allows for leaks that are hard to wipe up, and even opening the bottle proves a chore, as creamer is said to splatter all over the place when doing so.
Overall, this creamer is an excellent pick for those looking for a good grab made out of real cream and natural ingredients. The taste is also top-notch, so expect to get your money's worth when buying this bottle. Still, you'll need to be cognizant of issues with the cap design — customers seem to really malign this aspect of this ever-popular and deliciously creamy treat.
1. Chobani Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer
Move over Starbucks — you aren't the only one to feature real cream and pure ingredients in your creamer. Chobani Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer is surely less popular than the Starbucks variety, but it's received rave reviews, nonetheless. Not only are ingredients similar to Starbucks, but it also doesn't contain any vegetable or soybean oil, which is a claim Starbucks creamer can't currently make. Instead, you'll find real milk, cream, sugar, cocoa, and peppermint in this creamy delight, all of which sound like the typical ingredients you'd use to make your own creamer at home.
As far as what reviewers have to say, the comments are quite impressive. People claim this to be one of the best-tasting creamers out there as the taste isn't too overpowering despite it being chock-full of robust peppermint and chocolate flavor. Thus, if you can get your hands on this one, know that it's certainly a good pick. It may not be as popular as some brands, but according to customers, it's one of the best you'll find.