Holiday Creamers Ranked According To Customer Reviews

There's a battle raging in the Walmart review section about Great Value Peppermint Bark Coffee Creamer, and we aren't sure who to believe. Great Value offers a handful of its own holiday creamers, and Peppermint Bark is one of them. This variety is slightly cheaper than some brand names and, thus, carries with it the appeal of saving a little cash. Still, whether or not it's worth saving a buck or two is still to be seen, as people seem divided as to whether this creamer is actually worthy of your dime.

Those who dislike the creamer claim it has a weird aftertaste, almost like spoiled milk. Another says it has a burnt taste, similar to charred peppermint. Still, another says that peppermint is too strong but that this problem can be alleviated by the use of other creamers and whipped cream to make it taste better. As for those who love the creamer? They ask that you ignore every bad review — according to them, this generic version of peppermint cream is far better than most brand names out there.

We suppose this is another one that has a wide range of opposing reviews, but based on the details of what we're reading, we're willing to bet this isn't the best creamer you can get your hands on. If you can, it might be worth it to spend the extra dollar or two on a creamer you know you'll love.